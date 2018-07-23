Businessman charged for selling unregistered drugs to GPHC

A City businessman appeared before Principal Magistrate Judy Latchman at the Georgetown Magistrate’s Court on Monday and was charged with selling unregistered drugs to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC).

It is alleged that on August 12, 2017 at 226 B Camp Street, Lloyd Singh supplied a quantity of unregistered drug, Rituximab 100mg, to the GPHC in violation to Food and Drugs regulations.

It was further alleged that on October 25,2017 at 226 B Camp Street, Singh supplied the unregistered drug Rituximab 100mg to the GPHC.

The 51-year-old man who resides at Seaforth Street, Campbellville in Georgetown denied the charges that was read out to him in court. The prosecution did not object to bail.

Bail was granted by Magistrate Judy Latchman in the sum of $60,000 and the matter was adjourned to July 27, 2018.