Allen still ‘Too Sharp’

ON Saturday July 21, Guyana’s Lennox ‘Too Sharp’ Allen picked up his 21st win in the ring after a third round TKO victory over American Willis Locket in their light heavyweight contest to remain unbeaten in his professional boxing career.

With the victory, Allen lived up to his alias ‘Too Sharp’, with Willis becoming the 14th victim of Allen’s deadly right hand, while the ‘GT’ fighter’s only blemish was his draw against American Darnell Boone in 2010.

“I was away for a while, so this fight (against Willis) was more of a comeback and I’m happy for the win,” Allen told Chronicle Sport in an exclusive interview.

Prior to his impressive win over Willis, Allen’s last fight was on October 17, 2015, against Istvan Zeller, when he won the 10-round, Super Middleweight contest via the Technical Knockout route in the fifth round.

Allen is now fighting under DiBella Entertainment, which is owned by Lou DiBella, who currently promotes world-rated fighters like Regis Prograis, Tevin Farmer, Sergiy Derevyanchenko, Ivan Baranchyk, Richard Commey, George Kambosos Jnr, as well as rising prospects Oleksandr Teslenko and US Olympian Charles Conwell.

Allen believes that fighting under DiBella Entertainment is a step in the right direction for his career, with the now 33-year-old telling Chronicle Sport “I think this is good for me, I believe that a lot will happen for my career.”

“I am like one fight away from something major on one of the big networks, so like I said, I’m just happy to be back in the ring and fighting again,” said Allen.

Everything seems to be falling in place now for the fighter who started his professional fighting career with a knockout win over Troy Lewis at the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall in 2004 as a 19-year-old, with the Brooklyn-based fighter adding “well, people could look out for a lot from me. I’m good, no injury, no health issues, nothing. So I’m just glad to be fighting again.”

Allen held the Guyana National Super Middleweight title, the New York State Super Middleweight, as well as the World Boxing Council Caribbean Boxing Federation (CABOFE) Super Middleweight title, but he stated that now, his eyes are set on joining the likes of Andrew ‘Six Head’ Lewis, Wayne ‘Big Truck’ Braithwaite and ‘Vicious’ Vivian Harris as legend in the sport who would’ve won world titles.