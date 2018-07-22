Jagdeo must learn to respect PM Nagamootoo

Dear Editor,

IT IS well known that Bharrat Jagdeo and the PPP/C hierarchy took issue with Moses Nagamootoo because he criticised and objected to that party’s undemocratic process for selection of its presidential candidate for the 2015 elections.

It is also now a matter of history that he exited the party after 50 years, joined the Alliance for Change(AFC) segment of the coalition government, and became the nation’s fifth serving Prime Minister.

And Editor, we are all aware that his departure from the PPP/C is what drove the electoral nails of defeat in the coffin of the PPP/C, even if by a narrow majority.

For such a decision by Nagamootoo and its resultant electoral consequences, the PPP/C carried out a crusade of public vituperation against him, walking out from the initial House sittings whenever he rose to speak, especially on a number of occasions during his first budgetary presentations.

Party old-timer, Clement Rohee even gloated about the effect that their actions should have on the Prime Minister.

But the PPP/C has since ceased such immature but also petty, spiteful and vindictive behaviour. They have had to accept that Moses Nagamootoo is Prime Minister of Guyana; a fact.

Editor, I have had to put this issue of Jagdeo’s continuous crusade of public vitriol and spite against the Prime Minister against the background of comments made in the aftermath of his recent consultations with President Granger.

There is no doubt that Jagdeo refused to accept Nagamootoo in his position of pre-eminence, even criticising what he has continuously claimed was the Prime Minister’s diminished role as prime minister in attempts to reduce his stature as such.

It was Jagdeo’s and the party’s way of denying him that respect, for they knew that any such meeting with him as leader of the coalition’s team would have meant absolute recognition. Jagdeo still begrudges the Prime Minister of such a station.

Also, that proposed meeting that did not occur was to be about Constitutional Reform, as far as is understood, for which the Prime Minister would have been properly brief, and continuing such a process, where necessary, as the discussions progress.

Thus, it is another shifting of the dishonest goalpost by Jagdeo to avoid a meeting with the Prime Minister. But Moses Nagamootoo must be respected, for he is the elected Prime Minister of Guyana; a constitutional office.

Yours

EARL HAMILTON