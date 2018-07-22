Illegal Brazilian miners intercepted in Region 10

SEVERAL Brazilians were arrested by Linden police officers after they were intercepted by regional officials from continuing a purported illegal mining operation, after it was realised that two water draggers were parked in the Upper Demerara River, aback Watooka.

As a result of due diligence from residents and Municipal councillors, the operation was halted and further investigation showed that the miners were not in receipt of any work permit to work in Guyana nor did they have documentation permitting them to operate water draggers in Region 10.

The police were subsequently called in and a search was carried out on the Watooka Guest House Annex that they were renting. Two women, who said that they were cooks, were also taken into custody. Commander of ‘E’ Division Anthony Vanderhyden said the police are currently investigating the matter and relevant procedures will be followed.

Regional Chairman Renis Morian who was on the scene Saturday morning said that officials, when they first observed the draggers last week, thought that they were water dredges heading up to Coomacka to dredge the river, but further checks revealed that they were water draggers used for gold and diamond mining. They were reportedly heading to the Great Falls area. “We asked the police to intervene. The police went and check, they don’t have work permits, we have passports that will expire on the 25th. We asked who gave them permission to work in Linden, there is none, there is no environmental assessment report, so we are here with the police,” Morian said.

WILL NOT SUPPORT

He categorically said the authorities will not be endorsing any dredging up the river, as it would have serious environmental consequences.

He reflected on the time when the river was dead due to the Aluminium Plant operations, but now the river has come alive, with an abundance of fish and nearby farms and even strides for aqua tourism is being developed in Linden.

“We will not permit no gold mining in Region 10. They are going to use mercury in the river, the residents are set to explode, we don’t want that to happen, we are building and we going forward, we don’t want gold mining to reverse the development we have seen,” Morian further posited.

Similar sentiments were echoed by Deputy Mayor Wainwright Bethune who said that for all his years living in Linden, he never saw the presence of a water dragger and the operation of same will have serious environmental consequences, since a lot of residents use the river for domestic purposes and water is even sourced from the Demerara River. “We halt everything until we can get some kind of clarity; we stand in unison that no such mining should occur in the Demerara River, given the environmental circumstances,” he said.

Councillor Lennox Gasper who conversed with the miners though they mainly spoke Portuguese, said that they related they were operating under Pure Diamond Incorporated but were not able to say who gave permission to mine in Region 10. He is asking residents to be vigilant of illegal operations that may be raping the town and region of its mineral wealth. “Everyone within the town should always be vigilant and alert of any strange operation within the community and bring it to the attention of the authorities; be always alert, have your eyes open and see what is going on.”

Meanwhile, when this publication tried to contact Pure Diamond Incorporated Office in Georgetown, all three lines were ringing out.

In an invited comment, junior Minister of Natural Resources, Simona Broomes said that she cannot fully comment on the situation as she is not fully briefed but is urging all foreign miners to seek legality to work in the country. She said that the Ministry of Citizenship is encouraging persons to get their work permits and so everyone should get their relevant documentation in order. When asked about the Regional Chairman’s stance not to allow anyone to mine in the river, she said that there are persons with legal and licensed mining properties and while the environment comes first and foremost, there is a procedure. Many persons would have invested in mining equipment and went through the relevant procedures to mine in water and therefore she is not at liberty to make such a statement.

NOT GOOD

Regional Chairman Renis Morian also bashed the National Industrial and Commercial Investments Limited (NICIL) for renting a government property to foreign nationals without checking their documentation. “How NICIL could rent Government property to foreigners who come to work in the river without checking their documentation. I am disturbed to know what role NICIL is playing as a Government agency. I am disappointed that NICIL would do this without even asking the Council and the RDC if they are aware,” he reasoned.

While trying to contact Head of NICIL, Mr. Horace James, this publication realised that he was out of the country. General Manager of LINMINE SECRETARIAT Emit Alves said he was approached by the miners a few days ago seeking permission to pass the draggers across the Mackenzie/ Wismar Bridge. He told them of the relevant procedures to follow and after assuming they would have done so, permission was granted. Alves said that the men also asked to rent the Watooka Annex and were given permission to do so. “If somebody want to rent your facility, would you ask them if they have work permit? That is the job for the police and GGMC,” Alves reasoned. He described Morian’s statement as a reckless one, since for the draggers to reach Linden, they would have had to pass through several ports and therefore was not intercepted. He believes that he was doing nothing wrong as there is the call to encourage investors in the town. “From our end, we did our part, in terms of facilitating them,” Alves said.