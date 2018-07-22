Freddie’s ‘half-baked’ doctors about to come of age

Dear Editor,

TODAY I happened to view an interesting feed of various regional leaders (Chair and Vice-Chairpersons) of Regions One, Eight and Nine who had a session of interaction with the media on the sidelines of the National Toshaos Council (NTC) meeting.

The source of their concerns were mostly similar in nature, with major issues being the state of the roads in their regions; the halt of the land titling and demarcation activities in the villages of their Indigenous brethren in these regions; the lack of cooperation of Central Government and the RDCs in successfully completing proposed projects for the past and current fiscal years; and the chronic shortage of drugs and of other medical supplies to the health facilities of these regions.

I am no politician, and my views are expressed without preference for any political organisation, but as far as my eyes and ears have led me to believe, these leaders were representing regions which have recently shown strong support for the current opposition. Many have voiced opinions that the state of affairs were never as bad during the previous administration, and statements such as “Guyana is not the coast alone” and “We are also Guyanese” struck a chord with me.

Are things really worse off than before? I hope not, and if things may seem that way, I pray for major improvements.

I also happened to watch another news story where a young leader, the current Regional Health Officer of Region Three (recently back from post-graduate studies in Israel) was speaking glowingly about improvements in the delivery of health services in his region.

He mentioned four different indices of healthcare which were improved upon for the current year, in comparison with the previous year, and the improvement in the availability of drugs in the different health facilities in Region Three (Essequibo Islands-West Demerara) . He also asked for all persons residing in the region to first seek medical attention at their respective health centres before going to the hospitals, since there was a doctor readily available at every centre. If this is really true, great work, Dr Dudhnath.

This young RHO is the second to make this statement of “A doctor in every health centre”, following in the footsteps of Dr Quincy Jones, the RHO for Region Four (Demerara-Mahaica) a few weeks back. Again, I must congratulate the Health Department of Regions Three and Four.

Now I must return to the other conference where all the leaders of the three regions mentioned earlier were soliciting more doctors, and the timely deliverance of drugs and medical supplies.

Who are the RHOs of these regions, and why do these regions not have the drugs as do the other two? Is it their fault, or is the issue with the famed MMU department of the Ministry of Public Health.

As far as public knowledge is concerned, the Honourable Minister of Public Health most recently debunked the theory of there being a shortage of drugs in the country. However, the situation in the outlying regions tells another tale. Is it because of the state of the roads, perhaps? I dare not think that after the huge sums of money spent on drugs and all the issues of the suppliers of same that there continues to be a drug shortage in the country.

A very worrying complaint of the Chairman of Region One (Barima-Waini) was of the influx of “refugees” in his region from our neighbouring country to the west.

These refugees are members of the Warrau tribe from the Orinoco riverine areas who escaped persecution from the nefarious Syndicato Gang and the economic hardships of Venezuela’s current situation.

There are currently more than 300 officially documented refugees living in the villages of Region One whose wellbeing depends totally on what is offered by the residents and leaders of this region. The chairman has made it quite clear that his region is stretched to its limit in terms of what they can offer, and it is time for Central Government to take over or assist in resolving this mini-crisis.

Many of these refugees have not been adequately vaccinated, and a number are suffering from illnesses such as Malaria and Tuberculosis, and almost all from malnutrition. The health department of the region most certainly has their hands full, and as I would like to believe would most certainly be requesting more personnel and medical supplies from the MOPH to help alleviate the situation.

Where would these doctors, nurses, lab technicians etc be solicited from? Maybe the CDC has the answer. I’m more inclined to believe that those regions full of doctors might have to lend a few to help out the situation in Region One.

This brings me to the most important part of my letter. A few years ago, these doctors who are currently filling all the health centres and hospitals in the country were lambasted as “half baked” by a certain Freddie Kissoon. These doctors, the majority Cuban-trained, were portrayed as being inept and undercooked in medical knowledge by the columnist, and many Guyanese were supportive of his opinion. Many still are.

The making of the current crop of doctors was part of an historic agreement between the then President Bharrat Jagdeo and Cuban Leader Fidel Castro to provide better healthcare to all underprivileged countries, Guyana included.

The chief financier of this project was the Cuban Government and the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela led by then President Hugo Chavez. Long may the souls of these great men rest in peace! A grand total of almost 800 doctors was to return to Guyana to help the needy and give the gift of healing which was taught by their Cuban professors. Solidarity, humbleness, professionalism and patriotism were a few of the values taught to these doctors.

Five years ago, Guyana was blessed to have the first big batch of almost 270 medical doctors return to serve the country. And served they did! Five long years of contractual obligation to the Guyana Government and the population for having invested in them.

Those five years are soon coming to an end; it’s 44 days exactly of contractual obligation that the majority of these doctors still have with the government.

On September 2, 2018, they can choose to either stay and serve more, to go private, or to sell their service to the highest bidder.

The half-baked doctors are suddenly an enticing lot. Will the health centres remain filled with doctors? Will there be a mass exodus? Will the system be greatly affected? Questions I wish I had the answers to.

What I am most certain of is that these doctors will be valued wherever they go with their five years of experience. Their salaries will finally be a reflection of their worth: No more being on call for 24 hours for G$1800; no more going on a plane in the dead of night to the hinterland with no risk allowance; no more going and work in the hinterland where prices are three times that of the coast, without the benefit of a hinterland allowance; no more housing allowance of a measly G$600; no more being doctor, nurse, porter, lab tech and service plus all in one; and no more lambasting of their efforts, and virtually accusing them of misappropriating public funds as was recently done by the PS of the MOPH) at a conference of Regional Health Officers.

Has the MOPH done its utmost to keep these doctors? Only time will tell.

The government, especially the MOPH, has a great task ahead of it. I do hope they would have adequately planned for the future of Guyana and the health of its people. Let the good times get better while we continue to enjoy the present.

But for the next 44 days, let us fully appreciate “The silence of the lambs”.

Yours Sincerely

GUSTAVO KUERTEN