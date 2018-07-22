Fifty years a priest on the streets

Dear Editor,

ALLOW me to express my congratulations and gratitude to Rev Fr Compton Meerabux of the Jesuits in Guyana on completing fifty years as a priest.

He was ordained as a Jesuit Priest on July 19, 1916. He is quietly a well-known pastor in Guyana. His dedication and unceasing love for the poor has raised him to the public arena in Guyana. He has remained quiet while serving this country.

However, he is known to many as a friend of the homeless on the streets. It gives me immense joy to even talk to him, because no one can be sad after talking to him.

As a Jesuit Priest, he has served in many parts of Guyana, such as Linden, Mabaruma, Bartica, and Georgetown. His love for the people took him to every corner of Guyana. The people would remember Rev Compton as a ‘Priest of the streets’.

Although age is catching up with him, he is always on the move to reach out to the homeless and poor. He is truly a priest for others and with others.

Rev. Compton Meerabux is a former Form Master at the prestigious Saint Stanislaus College; his knowledge of English Literature has taught his students to shine forth in linguistic abilities. He also spoke fluent French and Spanish. He was a true treasure of Saints during its glory.

He is also the treasurer of the Guyana Karate College where he is known to many karate students. No student can pass him without engaging in a gripping conversation. He also served as the director of the Transparency Institute of Guyana Inc. (TIGI).

While the director of that organisation, he pointed out some of the issues that bothered the country such as corruption. His love for Guyana was evident when he spoke against corruption and non-transparency in the country.

His legacy of patriotism will continue to boil in his blood. I along with many people who know him pay tribute on this important milestone in his life as a ‘A priest on the streets’.

Regards

ARUN WILLIAMS