UNAIDS, MoPH in US$1.14B plan to assist HIV-affected persons

THE Public Health Ministry and UNAIDS (Guyana) Office this week agreed to a three-year HIV/AIDS Strategic Plan to help to improve the life expectancy of those affected by the virus.

Under the terms of the HIVision2020 covenant, 90 per cent of Guyanese living with AIDS must be diagnosed by 2020; a similar number must be receiving their anti-retroviral treatment. The two sides also estimate also that under the pact there must be 90 percent of the people in treatment with “fully suppressed viral load” by 2020.

The United Nations Programme on AIDS (UNAIDS) estimate that the ‘90-90-90’ compact will cost the country some US$5.58M (G$1.14B) to meet the global target. “The costing process involved in-country verification of Guyana’s epidemiological data including review of national key population sizes, the treatment cascade, unit costs and planned coverage of HIV services as defined in the National HIV and AIDS Strategic Plan,” a statement from the UNAIDS local office said.

The statement said to close the gap between available and needed resources, Guyana will have to pursue the triple strategy of combining domestic resource mobilisation, improving efficiency in the delivery of services, and extending interim access to international resources from development partners.

Key Ministry of Public Health technical staffers and other government ministries will be coursed “on the application of the Resource Needs Model for costing of HIV and AIDS programmes” the statement explained. It is said that, with this training the local capacity will be built to provide evidence-based planning and decision-making by policy makers.

Minister within the Ministry of Public Health Dr Karen Cummings lauded the timeliness of the costing exercise just ahead of the on-going national budget process. Cummings said Guyana is committed to the UNAIDS 90-90-90 treatment targets, the importance of elimination of Mother-To-Child Transmission (eMTCT) of HIV and Syphilis which has also been included in the costing.

