Teen with cerebral palsy returns to school

THE regional administration of Region Four (Demerara-Mahaica) has donated a wheelchair to 15-year-old Kelvin Wills who is suffering from cerebral palsy.

Cerebral palsy is a disorder that affects muscle tone, movement, and motor skills which are the abilities to move in a coordinated and purposeful way.

Wills was unable to attend school because of his condition, so the Special Needs Unit of the region’s Department of Education in collaboration with the Regional Health Department, reached out to him and provided him the wheelchair.

According to a press statement from the region, Special Needs Officer within the Department of Education, Region Four, Simone Abrams said Wills’ issue came to light during a truancy campaign in the Mahaica community a few weeks ago.

She said a visit was made to Wills’ home where the truancy officers obtained information that he had not attended school for several years.

After recognising the need for a wheelchair for Wills, the officials who visited the child’s home, contacted the health department of the region through its Regional Heath Officer (RHO), Dr Quincy Jones who immediately sourced a wheelchair.

The wheelchair was presented by both Simone Abrams and Regional Heath Officer (ag) Dr Ryaan Henry who said he understands the situation and sympathises with young Wills.

He urged the parents of the child to continue to give him moral support, noting that having a disability is not the end of the world.

“I am a testimony that living with a disability is not the end of the world. I know about the stigma and discrimination but I also know that you can be determined and preserved to doing things off your own,” he told an evidently excited Wills.

“When we visited his home we found that he had not been at school for several years and after an investigation was conducted we found that the reason for Kelvin not being able to attend school is due to the fact that he needed a wheelchair,” Abrams said.

Aside from being made aware of the child’s condition, the officials were made aware of the numerous challenges that the family has been facing over the ears.

Abrams pointed out that Wills who is the third of six children is faced with a number of difficulties owing to the fact that his mother is unemployed and his father’s refusal to contribute to his well-being.

Wills’ mother, Rafina Bacchus said the boy’s stepfather gives the family his full support.

“Things are really hard with us and because I don’t have a wheelchair and Kelvin is really heavy, it is very hard to lift him, I can’t go out and work so I does be at home all the time taking care of him,” Bacchus related.

She added: “With his sickness I can’t leave him alone by himself as I am really happy with this wheelchair as now I can push him around and even get a job to help with the other children.”

Abrams pointed out that outside of helping Kevin with a wheelchair, the Department of Education will collaborate with the Welfare Department to provide some additional assistance to Wills and his siblings.

“There is no question about the fact that things are exceptionally difficult with them and this is one of the primary reasons for him being unable to attend school. However, the department will provide the required assistance and support so as to ensure that the other children are attending school,” Abrams said.

An emotional Bacchus, who was unable to contain her excitement, expressed her thanks and gratitude to the departments of education and health for what she said was a “God sent gift”.

Bacchus promised to keep the wheelchair in good condition, noting that it is Wills’ only means of getting around and she is confident that it would not be too long before he is able to move himself around in the chair.