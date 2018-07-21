Lance Hinds appointed GEA chair

ADVISER to the Ministry of Public Telecommunications, Lance Hinds, has been appointed Chairman of the Board of Directors for the Guyana Energy Agency (GEA).

Hinds is joined by Attorney Nadia Sagar; Mark Bender; a representative of the parliamentary opposition, who is yet to be named and the sitting Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the GEA, Dr. Mahender Sharma, and his deputy.

Minister of State Joseph Harmon on Friday during his weekly post-cabinet press briefing, noted that Cabinet approved the appointment of the aforementioned members for the year 2018 to 2019.