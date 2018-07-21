Guyana sends two to firemen meet in T&T

CABINET on Tuesday approved the attendance of two persons at the first executive meeting of the Caribbean Association of Firefighters (CAFF) in Trinidad and Tobago from July 19 to 23, 2018.

“This meeting will address regional firefighting, integrated training programmes, facilitate exchange programmes and discuss issues that can benefit the firefighting fraternity in the Caribbean,” Minister of State Joseph Harmon told reporters on Friday.

Guyana will be represented by Station Officer Andrew Holder, and Mrs. Neola Jacobs, Public Relations Officer of Guyana Fire Service.

According to its website, the CAFF was established on October 26, 2000 in Castries, St. Lucia, and provides an umbrella organisation for firefighters in the Caribbean by presenting a united body geared towards improving the conditions of respective fire departments through education and other basic support services.