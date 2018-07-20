Illegal ammunition found in vehicle air filter

-Driver, Miner arrested

“F” Division police ranks stationed at Aranka in the Cuyuni/Mazaruni on Thursday intercepted a motor pick up at (75) Km Barama Road and unearthed 49 rounds of .38 live ammunition in the air filter compartment of the vehicle.

Police said when the search was conducted on the vehicle bearing registration PHH222 , ranks found a black plastic bag under the hood in the air filter compartment.

The 29 -year -old driver of Sands Riverstone, Essequibo related to the police that he was carrying it for a passenger who is a miner who lives at Charity Housing Scheme.

Both men were arrested and place into custody and are expected to be placed before the court on Monday in Georgetown.