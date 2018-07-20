Contraband, improvised weapons found at Mazaruni Prison

A JOINT Services search conducted on Thursday at the Mazaruni Prison in the Special-Watch, Infirmary and Condemned section, has unearthed a quantity of contraband.

Among items that were seized were a GTT sim card, razor blades, metal spoons, cigarettes, lighters, broken mirrors, construction nails and improvised weapons.

Reports indicate that 16 prison officers, seven soldiers and eight police ranks participated in the exercise.

A previous search by the prison authorities on July 17, 2018 also unearthed three cell phones, batteries and improvised chargers and weapons.