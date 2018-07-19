In defence of Minister Broomes

Dear Editor

IN my professional analysis and opinion, the recent incident that occurred between the business premises security guards, the minister’s driver-bodyguard the government minister (VIP) at the restaurant located at Providence parking/ no parking designated area is being overblown and should have been de-escalated from a customer care standpoint by the business security, if he had done a quick assessment.

Some points to consider:

The security guard mishandled the situation by allowing it to escalate in his attempt to deny the minister a parking privilege exception. The standard has been that government ministers drivers-bodyguards have joint services law-enforcement backgrounds and are considered special constables.

Once they identified themselves as government security detail, especially when the minister is present in the vehicle and it was confirmed the security guard should have stepped back and stand down

My understanding is, the request was for the minister’s vehicle to access and temporarily stop in an area of the business premises not designated for parking, but her vehicle was not impeding the entrance nor exit of the parking lot. Exceptions and reasonable accommodation are made for VIPs and political figures all the time, just ask the business owner if the minister should have been allowed to park in the spot ?

The security guard should have been able to easily recognise the minister or ask, why do you need to park here? Suppose she had a semi-emergency or needed to move to safety.

Parking in the most convenient spots has always been a contentious issue in most parts of the world and that’s why there is a ticketing and/or tow system, but Security guards must never be involved in escalations with any Minister or Political figures. The minister might have temporarily lost her composure in frustration, but the security guard should have shown more care and consideration, at best, the driver would have committed a parking infraction.

I can say a lot more, but the conclusion is, ask the business owners if they want the guards getting into fights with this level of customer that poses no risk, but just want a little special treatment to park. The bottom line is, no security guard should be challenging a minister of the government and their personal security detail to that extent

Regards

Ronald Thompson