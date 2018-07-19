Hima Das memorable 400m under 20 win

Dear Editor,

BREATHLESS for a moment, I was to witness one of sports (track & Field) historic moment with India’s Hima Das’s memorable 400m under-20 win at the just concluded IAAF UNDER 20 CHAMPIONSHIPS TAMPERE,FINLAND 2018 which just came to a close a few days ago.

For as long as I can recall, I have followed sports of many disciplines internationally and Team USA has always been a favourite of mine over the years. However, when needs be, credit is given to non-American athletes for their accomplishments.

Hima Das of India has just qualified for such an accolade for creating history. I hope to witness her more in competition as we go forward.

It was always common knowledge that Indian athletes could never rub shoulders with the rest of the world in Track and Field, but India has now proven to the entire universe that it is a myth and they have just taken command as a leader in their own right. I hope India now has a master plan in store for their track sports and we will witness more of India qualifying for the sprints. This should also be an eye opener for potential Track and Field athletes of Guyana and the competition has just opened up wider.

Her strategy for the win was awesome. I have always said that the 400 metres is a killer race and matters not if you have speed or you are a strong runner, always keep something in the tank just after the final turn in that event as you make the home straight to the finish line.

Regards

Trevor Pemberton