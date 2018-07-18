Working together for racial unity

Dear Editor

CHAIRMAN of the Ethnic Relations Commission(ERC), Dr John Smith’s statement “That the ERC is not a firefighting machine,” delivered as part of a recent engagement with members of the local media, underlines the fact that he understands the peculiarities of the Guyanese milieu as far as the challenge of race is concerned. What was even more heartening was when he underlined, ‘’Firefighters have to respond to every alarm, false or otherwise. The trouble is when they are attending to a false alarm, the real thing might be going in another direction”.

Editor, ever since Dr. Smith’s selection to be part of this important constitutional body, more so, his being named Chairman, I felt comforted that here is a Guyanese, not only a man of God, but a committed patriot who will work assiduously, along with his fellow commissioners to make a genuine contribution towards bringing about a better Guyana as far as promoting the elimination of discrimination on the basis of ethnicity, while prohibiting persons, political parties and institutions from discriminatory practices on the basis of race.

The fact is that there are going to be deliberate attempts at distractions from the real issue at hand – promoting unity; but this must not be allowed to happen, as I had emphasised in a prior letter, “ERC has its work cut out”, Guy. Chr.Jul. 7. These attempts at diversion are going to come from, inclusive of those who are interested only in furthering the agenda of race for their own selfish ends. And this grouping will include the supremacists who also are not interested in equality, but on unity on their terms of domination.

I am happy that Dr. Smith has had this initial encounter with the media, and has recognised its “yellow journalism’’, giving way to ‘’fake news”, but pointing out that both sides should work together. Indeed, sections of the media with their individual agendas, have been more than disappointing in leading the conversation of race and its challenges in Guyana. Rather than being part of the solution, they have become party to what can only be described as dangerous partisan positions, which cannot/will not begin to move this country from the backlands of an ideology which can only destroy our future hopes and prospects of being a viable nation.

But, as has been enphasised in the referred written letter on the stated date, the message has to be carried to the people; the conversation must begin with them, since they are the core fillings of the many religio-cultural organisations in which the ideologies are the guides for intellectual thought.

I can only continue to wish Dr. Smith and his fellow commission members well in their challenging endeavours; and appeal to my fellow countrymen/women to be part of this new endeavour, of building a non-discriminatory society. Such an environment has never been more needed, as it is now.

Regards

Earl Hamilton