Sponsorship on board for Roy Fredericks Floodlight Cup

BLAIRMONT Centre Cricket Club (BCCC) has gained meaningful support from the business community for the Roy Fredericks Floodlight Cup ‘REVOLUTION’ which is fixed for Saturday at the Albion Sports Complex.

Throwing their support for the 2018 edition of the Roy Fredericks Floodlight Cup are: Republic Bank Ltd, Shelton Construction Firm, Arshad Jewellery & Electronics, Imran Barber Shop, Kebbie’s Graphic Mind Art, A. Ally & Son’s, Innovation 360,The Region 5 Chamber of Commerce & Industry, Universal DVD and Solutions, Gavin’s Fashion World, Unicell, Imran & Daughter General Store, Hamid’s General Store, Poonai’s Pharmacy, Rosehall Youth and Sports Club, Ameer Ishmael Chicken Farm, Rite Choice Supermarket and Big B’s – Baksh Restaurant are all on board supporting this event which has been the major fundraiser for the BCCC for the last three years.

The day’s activity is expected to begin at 09:00hrs with seven teams doing battle for the title of the Roy Fredericks Cup 2018. Two-time defending champions Blairmont Blazers will be hard-pressed to retain their crown.

Blairmont Blazers are expected to face stiff challenges from teams such as Albion Cricket Club, Demerara Cricket Club, Rose Hall Town Youth & Sports Club, Port Mourant Cricket Club, Young Warriors and Upper Corentyne Cricket Association.

Guyanese-born West Indies cricket commentator, Joseph ‘Reds’ Perreira, who has over 40 years of regional and international experience in Sports analysis, will be gracing this event with his presence and international commentator Inderjeet Persaud will be sharing live commentary segments with Perreira.

In addition to cricket, there will be several added attractions such as dominoes competition, volleyball, tassa drumming, lighted bails, spectators bowl off, spectator catch, cartoon characters walk around and more.

For more information persons can contact assistant secretary of the BCCC, Ameer Rahim, on 626-2563.

The BCCC is encouraging persons to come out in full support for their team, as they use this event for the development of youths and the community. (Colin Bynoe Jr)