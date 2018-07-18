Morris century Barbados Regional Under-17 title

PORT OF SPAIN, Trinidad (CMC) – Antonio Morris smashed an unbeaten century as Barbados brushed aside leaders Guyana by six wickets to clinch the Regional Under-17 cricket Championship title by the narrowest of margins, in the final round of matches yesterday.

Chasing 182 for victory at the National Cricket Centre, Barbados raced to their target in the 36th over to overhaul Guyana and finish on 20.6 points.

With their defeat, Guyana slipped to third on 19.2 points, with hosts Trinidad and Tobago finishing second on 20.5 points after trouncing Leeward Islands by five wickets.

Starting the day second and requiring a victory in order to top the standings, Barbados produced an excellent bowling effort to restrict Guyana to 181 for nine off their 50 overs.

Left-handed opener Sachin Singh top-scored with 32, in a 54-run opening stand off 66 balls with Navindra Persaud who made 19.

However, wickets fell steadily once the partnership was broken, as Nicholas Austin (2-22), Jayden Hoyte (2-24) and Ramon Simmonds (2-42) ran through the innings.

In reply, Antonio Morris struck a sparkling unbeaten 101 from just 81 balls as Barbados quickly overhauled their target.

Batting at number four, Morris belted six fours and four sixes, adding 103 in an unbroken fifth-wicket stand with Matthew Forde, who was unbeaten on 23 at the end.

Leg-spinner Nigel Deodat, who finished with three for 25, had given Guyana the upper hand by reducing Barbados to 49 for three in the 13th over.

At Gilbert Park, T&T chased down 125 to pull off their third win of the competition and also overhaul Guyana.

The run chase was guided by Leonardo Julien who stroked 67 from 95 deliveries, with seven fours and a six.

Captain Rasheed Henry had earlier top-scored with 49 as the Leewards were dismissed for 124 in the 32nd over, with medium pacer Leon Basanoo claiming four for 39.

In the other match at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Lee Solomon top-scored with 53, as Windward Islands condemned Jamaica to a winless campaign, with an 83-run victory.