Man charged for Campbellville double-murder

A WEEK after 61-year-old Deonarine Liliah and 28-year-old Okmar Liliah were killed at their Craig Street, Campbellville home, a 30-year-old man was charged for their death.

Orland Douglas of Campbellville appeared before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan and was not required to plead to the two charges, which alleged that between July 7, 2018 and July 10, 2018 at Craig Street, Campbellville, he murdered the two men during the course of a robbery.

Douglas was represented by attorney Melville Duke, who told the court that his client was unlawfully detained by the police for the last week.

Duke further stressed that his client was picked up by the crime scene and was simply an onlooker trying to get a glimpse of what was ongoing.

“You (Douglas) look like a suspect,” the attorney told the court must have been the thoughts and actions of the police when they wrongfully profiled his client.

But, Police Prosecutor Inspector Gordon Mansfield quickly got to his feet and debunked the lawyer’s claims, as he told the court that the police managed to trace one of the victim’s cellphone which was stolen from the home back to Douglas.

Also, that Douglas was positively pointed out to the police during an identification parade as one of the alleged killers.

Douglas while standing calmly in the prisoners docks was remanded to prison until July 31.

According to reports, the father and son were last seen alive on July 7 at their Craig Street, Campbellville home, however, three days later after a fowl stench was emitting from upstairs the decomposing bodies were discovered.

The tenant had observed that her landlord was missing and had summoned the police. Upon their arrival they found the upstairs back door was open and found the bodies of the men.

Police managed to recover CCTV footage which showed an unidentified male jumping the western fence and entering the home.

A post mortem report revealed that the victims had been stabbed a total of 66 times.