GFF Elite League to benefit from capacity-building initiatives with Brazilian professional clubs

… Forde wraps up successful trip to Brazil

THE Guyana Football Federation (GFF) Elite League will benefit from significant capacity-building partnerships as a direct result of a three-day visit by president Wayne Forde to Rio de Janeiro, Brazil (July 6-8), where he met with the respective presidents of Vasco da Gama and Botafogo FR football clubs.

This initiative will see the introduction of an elite referees programme, a player exchange programme, and the recruitment of a Coach Instructor to build capacity among the elite coaches and coaches across the country.

“Over the couple of weeks, we will be formalising some relationships that will see an elite referees programme being introduced which is a key programme I’d like to commence,” Forde said following his trip. The programme will see referees’ courses for males and females, exchange programmes, and local match officials’ exposure to professional football in Brazil.

According to the GFF boss, the ‘Federation’ will also be looking at “bringing players at the developmental/transitional level in some of the professional clubs and maybe some of the lower divisions to play within the Elite League and taking some of our U-20 players to the Brazilian clubs.”

“I’m trying to get as many as 30 U-20 players into Brazil. The goal is to get around 30 U-20 Guyanese players playing in Brazil first and foremost, and secondly bringing good Brazilian talent and professionalism into the training and playing set up of the Elite League,” Forde noted.

Additionally, Forde said coach education and development is a key pillar of the GFF, which will also be prioritised, since the GFF will be hiring a Brazilian Coaching Education Instructor to work with the coaches within the Elite League, in particular, and other coaches around the country.

Apart from these concrete measures, Forde also discussed other developmental opportunities with the presidents of the two leading football clubs in Brazil.