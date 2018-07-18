CPL tickets go on sale from today

TICKET sales for the Guyana Amazon Warriors first three (3) home matches of the Hero CPL will commence today at the CPL Guyana Office, located at 238 Camp and Quamina Streets, Georgetown.

Tickets can be purchased from 08:00hrs to 17:00hrs on weekdays and from 09:00hrs to 13:00hrs on Saturdays. Tickets for this year’s CPL matches are as follows:

RED AND GREEN STANDS – G$5 000

ORANGE STAND – G$3 000

GRASS MOUND – G$2 500

There have been numerous enquiries regarding the sale of tickets for the CPL games and with this in mind fans and cricket enthusiasts are advised to make early purchases so as to avoid the rush as we get closer to match days.

The first three home matches scheduled to be played at the Guyana National Stadium, Providence are as follows:

Thursday August 9 – Guyana Amazon Warriors vs St Kitts Patriots at 18:00hrs

Saturday August 11 – Guyana Amazon Warriors vs St Lucia Stars at 16:00hrs

Sunday August 12 – Guyana Amazon Warriors vs Barbados Tridents at 18:00hrs

Please note that from today, only tickets for the first three matches, scheduled for the August, 9, 11, 12, 2018, will be available.

Ticket sales for matches scheduled for September 8 and 9 will be announced later.

For further information on ticketing, please feel free to contact the CPL Guyana office on 231-5344 and 231-2035 and on e-mail – cplguyana@gmail.com