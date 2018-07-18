Clarke, Campbell congratulated by Fitness Express’ McDonald

THE duo of Fitness Express athletes, Kerwin Clarke and Emmerson Campbell were congratulated by the CEO of the entity, Jamie McDonald after retaining their bodybuilding and physique titles respectively, at the just concluded National Senior Championships over the past weekend.

McDonald, who is a longstanding and staunch supporter of the bodybuilding and fitness disciplines in the ‘Land of Many Waters’, was pleased with the performances of the two standout musclemen.

With the backing of the leading local supplement and gym equipment supplier, Clarke, a five-time national champion and Campbell, a three-time national champ will move on to represent Guyana next week in Mexico.

The pair, along with other members of the national team, will be competing at the annual CAC Bodybuilding and Fitness Championships.

Clarke grabbed gold at the last edition while Campbell earned a silver medal. Both athletes thanked McDonald for his support and vowed to do their best at the international fixture.