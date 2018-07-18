BCB names selection committees for sub-associations

THE executive of the Berbice Cricket Board (BCB) met recently and named the selection committees for each sub-association, and at the same time discussed a range of issues.

The West Berbice selection committee would be headed by David Black and includes Glenroy Fordyce, Javed Saywack, Shabeer Baksh and Dhanraj Ganesh.

Former cricket coach Albert Smith will head the selection committee for Lower Corentyne/New Amsterdam franchise and will be supported by Julian Moore, Balram Samaroo, Tremayne Smartt and Michael Newland.

Collis Butts, son of former Guyana and West Indies off-spinner Clyde Butts, will head the process to select the Upper Corentyne team with Orvin Mangru, Leslie Solomon, Lakeram Latchman and Junior Blair.

The BCB has also named a list of persons who should be considered for appointment as managers and coaches. They are: Winston Smith, Balram Samaroo, Andre Percival, Tremayne Smartt, Albert Smith, Qwesi Maltay, Lateram Latchman, Neil Rudder, Ameer Rahaman, David Black, Philbert Wilburg and Michael Newland.

The appointment of the committees was possible, after first division clubs had expressed disappointment over the selection of teams that participated in the last Guyana Cricket Board’s franchise tournaments.

Teams for the Upper Corentyne, Lower Corentyne/New Amsterdam and West Berbice franchises were done mostly by one individual who was selected by the organisers.

Clubs like Blairmont, Police, Rose Hall Canje, Albion, Rose Hall Town Youth & Sports Club and Upper Corentyne were left in the cold about team selection, while players were disciplined without any fair process. Players also complained about not receiving their full financial stipends after the completion of the tournaments.

Meanwhile, BCB president Hilbert Foster noted that the board would equally represent every club, official and player in Berbice. He noted that the appointment of the selection committees is part of the board’s effort to make the process more transparent, fair and as broad-based as possible.