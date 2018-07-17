Still winning souls for the Lord

– after 24 years at it

A WIDOW for 24 years and leader of the Jesus Deliverance Ministries International (JDMI) for just as long, Apostle Coreen Smith has demonstrated remarkable dedication and resilience, and continues to work tirelessly, mobilising the membership to realise growth and development.

The JDMI, which was founded by the now deceased Apostle Oliver Smith and his wife Coreen, was born of a vision from God to start a Ministry.

At the time a policeman, Apostle Oliver Smith acted in obedience, and along with his wife and their four children, Deon, also known as Jewel; Jude, Ruth-Ann and Lorrie’lyn, utilised their home on Thomas Street, North Cummingsburg to hold church services.They started with 15 persons, but within record time, membership grew exponentially.

Having been launched on June 5, 1986, the JDMI celebrated its 32nd anniversary three weeks ago with three nights of Worship Thanksgiving Services at the church’s Thomas Street, Kitty headquarters.

Throughout the services, there was a mighty anointing as the congregation praised and worshipped the Lord.

Joining Apostle Smith and the congregation in celebration were representatives of other Pentecostal churches who brought greetings and words of encouragement, including Pastor Joseph Singh from the Pentecostal Church in New York; and Bishop Carl Irving Allen of Linden and New York and founder of the Faith Revival Ministries in Spikeland, Linden.

Taking a trip back down memory lane with the Guyana Chronicle, Apostle Smith recalled those days back in the late 80s when membership began to grow so rapidly, they had to move around quite a bit just to find adequate accommodation.

But by the mid-1990s, there came a breakthrough with the acquisition of the old Hollywood Cinema at the corner of Thomas and Alexander Streets in Kitty.

CINEMA TO SANCTUARY

The transformation of the building from a cinema to a virtual sanctuary is an amazing demonstration of a transition from literally ‘chalk to cheese’.

But with it came remarkable groundbreaking accomplishments for the church, as whereas the building when purchased was in a dilapidated condition, today it has been transformed into a magnificent edifice, standing resplendent and overlooking other properties in its Kitty neighbourhood.

In its 32 years of existence, the JDMI can boast of seeing the fulfillment of numerous prophesies; the healing of the sick; deliverance for those in bondage; the setting of the captive and or down-trodden free; and generally helping persons realise and exploit their true potential to be Ambassadors for Christ.

Apostle Smith recalled that from the inception, the services at the JDMI have always been packed to overflowing with people. The church has seen persons from all across Guyana turning up early just to find a seat before all were taken to be able to worship and fellowship, and being healed of all sorts of sicknesses and diseases, and even demon-possession.

Word that a dynamic Evangelist was on the rise, preaching the gospel and doing all sorts of miraculous things soon spread like wildfire, bringing people from all across the length and breadth of Guyana.

Unfortunately, Apostle Oliver Smith passed away in January 1994, after faithfully toiling in the vineyard and the mantle of leadership was assumed by his widow, Apostle Coreen Smith.

Even though 24 years a widow, indefatigable and with a proven resilience, she has defied the odds and continues to oversee her flock with fervor, as a hen covers her brood.

To quote Pastor Allison Albert, who read the History of the Church at the anniversary service:“JDMI’s success stories are many, be they natural or spiritual. JDMI, under the dynamic leadership of Apostle Coreen Smith,has continued to bless and empower many.”

SHOWERS OF BLESSINGS

Acknowledging that the blessings of God have enabled the members of the JDMI to excel, Pastor Albert said: “Out of that ministry emerged musicians, athletes, university graduates, world-class boxing champions, lawyers, doctors, gospel artistes, teachers, craftsmen, businessmen, businesswomen and pastors, just to name a few.”

Four years ago, the church established a branch at Lethem,on the border with Brazil in Region Nine (Upper Takutu-Upper Essequibo).Apostle Coreen Smith has also formed a number of departments within the church, among them evangelists, intercessors, worshippers, ushers, hospitality, door keepers, cleaners, Sunday-School, and the Young Ambassadors for Christ under the leadership of its president, Brother Kevon Bess.

Back in January this year, the Men’s Department was established. With the Apostle’s engineering, the church also introduced a television programme named “Christ for the Nation”, which is aired on Channel 14, Cable 65 every Sunday between 08:00 – 08:30hrs.

With the support of its pastors, Carol George, Allison Albert, Dellon Earle, Michelle McGregor, Jude Smith and Holly Boyce and the congregation,that programme is up and running.

But as with every success story, the JDMI has had its fair share of challenges and adversities, Apostle Smith said, recalling that three attempts were made by arsonists to burn the church down. But thanks to divine intervention, those sinister plans were thwarted.

Today, she’d like to acknowledge the support and words of encouragement from the membership of the church and other supporters.

With her next move being to have a five-fold Ministry of Prophecy, Healing, Deliverance, Counselling and Teaching,Apostle Smith says she’d also like to expand on her counselling initiatives and offer classes that can empower women to realise and utilise their God-given potentials and become better persons in society, whether spiritually, academically, or socio-economically.

She cautioned that as you get deeper into ministry, you will have trials and testing. And, it will come from within your own household; those closest to you.Why? “Because at that stage, the devil cannot get to you, so he gets them to distract you.”