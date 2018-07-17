Overseas-based man drowns in Demerara River

AN overseas-based Guyanese man met a tragic end on Sunday afternoon while jet-sledding in the Demerara River near Coverden, East Bank Demerara (EBD).

Dead is Ravindra Bufhraj, called ‘Rick’, who was staying temporarily in Prashad Nagar, Georgetown.

Reports are that Bufhraj and several others, including his wife and daughter, planned a family outing to Santa Mission, on the Demerara River, after arriving in Guyana recently.

The group reportedly set off upriver early Sunday from Jettoo’s wharf at Coverden, and returned around 17:00hrs. And with some time still left on their hands, Bufhraj and one Stefan Gagie, a 29-year-old computer technician, got on a jet ski and went for a ride on the river.

Gajie would later tell the police that Bufhraj, who was apparently at the helm, lost control of the machine and they both fell into the river.

Many persons reportedly rushed to their aid but they were only able to save Gajie, as Bufhraj was nowhere to be seen.

Gajie was treated at the Diamond Hospital and sent away, but the search is still on for Bufraj’s body.