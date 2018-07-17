Ithaca residents subdue man who chopped a fellow villager

A thirty-year-old man of Ithaca, West Bank Berbice who is said to be a drug addict was subdued and disarmed by fellow residents after he had attacked and wounded a villager.

The incident occurred around 22:00hours on Sunday night and the assailant who was identified as Lambert Ali as well as his victim have been receiving medical attention at the New Amsterdam Hospital while the West Berbice Police are investigating the incident.

The assailant, it was said, lives alone. He was also said to be a known user of narcotics after which he would become violent and abusive and would be seen patrolling the streets with a cutlass.

Reports stated that Ali had chased another resident of the village while armed with a cutlass earlier in the day around 4:00PM.

This resident who managed to escape injury made a report at the Blairmont Police Station immediately after but the Police there, it was said, had failed to respond to the complaint.

Reports stated that around 10:00PM some men were liming at a night spot in Ithaca when one of them went into the bushes to ease his bladder.

It was then they said that the assailant armed with two knives and a cutlass emerged from the bushes pounced on the man and chopped him on his arm.

The man shouted an alarm and the others at the liming spot hurriedly took up evasive positions to avoid being injured by the cutlass and knife wielding man.

It was shortly after that that a few male villagers warned the assailant to put down his weapons and he refused.

They then attacked, subdued and disarmed him. The disarmed man received a number of wounds in the process which caused him to have to be taken for medical treatment.

One resident said that had the Police at Blairmont responded to the earlier report, the incident later in the evening might have been avoided.