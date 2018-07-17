GFF to ask Elite League clubs to report players participating in Futsal tournament

PLAYERS, who are attached to clubs that participate in the Guyana Football Federation (GFF) Elite League, are defying all directives by football’s local governing body that prohibit them from competing in tournaments outside of the country’s premier senior men’s football tournament.

Almost one week after the GFF had written to the 10 Elite League clubs, pointing to Article 2.26 of the league’s rules and regulations, which state “players are not permitted to compete in any competitions outside of those sanctioned under the auspices of the Elite League,” the on-going ‘Keep Your Five Alive’ Futsal tournament is still being graced by players affiliated to the clubs.

Speaking exclusively to Chronicle Sport yesterday, Forde said the clubs will be contacted formally by the GFF, asking them to recognise the previous communiqué and to act in accordance with the rules they signed on to, upon accepting to be part of the Elite League.

According to Forde, nine of the 10 clubs were vociferous in their cries about the players’ lack of interest in the league, turning out to practice sessions and favouring the shorter format of the game because of the lucrative gains attached.

Forde also mentioned that with the GFF preparing for a run at qualifying for the CONCACAF Gold Cup through the CONCACAF Nations League, the Executive Committee is hoping to have the ‘bulk’ of those players to come from the local pool. However, a lack of interest in the Elite League could be interpreted as a lack of interest in the national team.

The GFF emphatically stated that any elite league registered player found participating in any other tournament other than the League without prior and expressed approval of the Federation, will be promptly sanctioned as deemed necessary.

It is now left to be seen how serious the GFF is in enforcing the rules and regulations of the Elite League, which is largely being funded by the Federation.

Initially, the GFF’s move received mixed reactions from football fans, with many, especially on the social media platform Facebook, sounding their voices and sharing their opinions. Some called the Executive Committee too authoritative, while others believed that the GFF is not taking into consideration that players look forward to participating in the other tournaments as a means of income.

Forde said the GFF’s position is an effort to protect its interest, which is first and foremost the players and its investment.

“We may not be offering a professional salary, but each player enjoys $3 500 as a match fee which is more than doubled what they have been paid in the beginning of the Elite league and they are given a meal at the end of the game.

“On the one hand, you’re going to have some people saying it’s a form of dictatorship, but on the other hand, you’re going to have those same people criticising the quality of the league and if we’re making an effort to improve the quality of the league, then the players have to show up and practise,” said Forde.

“This is not a ‘scrubby’, this is a league and while Guyana has ventured into professional football without putting certain fundamental in place, I think we are doing everything to make this work,” the GFF president pointed out.