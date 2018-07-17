Chase men thump Buxton; South Ruimveldt ladies maul East Ruimveldt 9-1

CHASE Academic Foundation will play North Ruimveldt (Multi) in Saturday’s inaugural final of the ExxonMobil U-14 schools football tournament.

Mutli were awaiting the winners of yesterday’s semi-final between Chase and Buxton which ended 3-1 under lights at the Ministry of Education ground.

Pitted with the potency of a potential final due to the calibre of the teams, the Chase side went to the lead through Jaleel Alendar in the 5th minute after he capitalised on a mistake by the keeper and volleyed a perfect first time finish.

Buxton responded one minute after, with Chase’s goalkeeper mistiming a jump and allowing Tyrice Dennis’ chip to float into the back of the nets. This brought the game level once more. However, the Chase side clearly had possession and attacks on goal.

They eventually took the lead through Leivin Mullin in the 12th minute.

Mullin produced a play of excellence down the left flank, ‘chopping’ two defenders before letting fly a ripper in the top right corner. He wheeled off wildly in celebration.

Brandon Solomon in the 34th made it 3-1 when he capitalised from the spot. The first attempt, while managing to evade the keeper had to be retaken on account of the defenders breaching the box before the shot had been taken.

Meanwhile South Ruimveldt thrashed their eastern counterparts East Ruimveldt 9-1 in a one-sided contest.

A pair of hat-tricks from Amanda McKenzie (22nd, 30th & 35th) and Analisa Redman (28th, 32nd & 40th) along with Latesha Sunderland’s brace (16th & 33rd) and Angel Denny’s 19th minute strike completed the party.

While it was East’s Tamara Mendonca who opened the game’s scoring in the 12th minute the South side were ruthless in their response.

Saturday’s final will put Charlestown Girls against South while Chase face North Ruimveldt. (ssookram@guyanachronicle.com)