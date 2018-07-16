Teen drowns at resort

TRAGEDY struck on Saturday when Ronaldo Gomes, 18, of Lot 8 Norton Street, Wortmanville, Georgetown, drowned at a private resort on the Soesdyke/Linden Highway.

Reports indicate that the teenager went to the creek with his uncle, a bus owner who was hired to transport some persons to the private resort.

After spending some time, and as the group was getting ready to leave, persons realised Gomes was missing.

A search was launched and enquiries revealed that the teen had ventured into the rough water but no one saw him return to shore.

One person related that the teen ventured beyond the ropes and may have been hit by a boat; a subsequent search conducted in the area resulted in the discovery of his floating body.