Overseas-based Guyanese man drowns in the Demerara River

An overseas-based Guyanese man met a tragic end on Sunday afternoon while jet-sledding in the Demerara River near Coverden.

Dead is Ravindra Bufhraj called “Rick” who was staying at Lot’ X’ 7 Alma Avenue, Prashad Nagar.

According to the police , Bufhraj and several others , including his wife and daughter, planned a family outing to Santa Mission along the Demerara River after arriving in Guyana recently.

The man and several others travelled to the location from the Jettoo’s Sawmill wharf at Coverden on the East Bank Demerara (EBD) . The group returned to the said wharf about 17:00hrs on Sunday and later , Bufhraj along with one Stefan Gagaie , 29, a computer technician of Lot 187 Lance Gibbs Street, Queenstown mounted a jet ski and proceeded along the river.

Gajie told investigators that the man lost control of the machine and they both fell into the river. Persons rushed to their rescue and while Gajie was saved , Bufhraj was nowhere to be seen.

Gajie was treated at the Diamond Hospital and was sent away.The search continues for Bufraj’s body.