The ESSENCE of black celebration

THE ESSENCE FESTIVAL delivered high value again. Last year was my first time at Essence Festival in New Orleans and I knew I would be attending many in the future. It is hard not to remember the devastating hurricane Katrina while visiting.

People travelled by all means of transportation from various parts of the US and beyond to be a part of this empowering festival. Initially, it was four of us going but only my soul sister Hilda and I made it. We arrived on Thursday evening and were greeted with a hot bowl of Gumbo which is very popular in Louisiana.

It was good but not as good as the gumbo at my friend Gwen’s house in Mississippi. The energy was high from day one at the Convention Centre. From the singers to beauty shows, exhibition spaces, food court, empowerment centre etc. There wasn’t a dull moment and there was so much to take in one day. I felt special with the attention my hair and outfit received. That day I was wearing an African head wrap with matching shoes and an army green layered outfit. I did mention in one of my columns last year that if I had collected one dollar from everyone who asked about my hair or outfit I would have returned to Guyana with a few millions.

This was even more of a confirmation that my design concept has an international appeal. I even got some serious clients who have followed up after the festival. A guy came up to me and requested the outfit I am wearing for his wife. I told him I am a designer and will organise one or more for her and they were elated. We visited the festival bookstore because both of our books will be in there next year, God’s willing.

The empowerment centre featured Mary J Blige, founders of the Me Too Movement, Trayvon Martin’s mom and more accomplished black women. I had registered for an exclusive event in the E Suite with some phenomenal black women who are blazing the trail, including one of my mentors Lisa Nichols.

Lisa remembered me from Atlanta when I attended her event. I had the opportunity to have her inspire my journey and assist with my first book LIVING WITH INTENTION. I will be joining her early next year in Barcelona for a private retreat. E Suites created a very intimate atmosphere so you were up close with the presenters. I loved joining the executives to relax with a glass of wine while networking. I was chatting with Kim Coles in the lounge and she was so excited when she heard that I was from Guyana. She said, “Give me another hug because my favourite teacher was from Guyana.” Kimberly Coles is an American actress, comedian and game show host. Kim is most known for her role as a cast member on the Fox sketch comedy, In Living Colour.

The E suite was rocking with great energy but I needed to hear one of my ladies who was closing the empowerment stage on day two. Persons who are familiar with my designs know that you can wear them in many ways so I ventured into the washroom and came in with a different concept and the ladies were freaking out. I left with something to talk about as I got ready to absorb from Ms. Vanzant. Last year I had the opportunity to interact with her at Essence and this year she spoke on purpose and perspective. There was lots of food for the soul on day two.

Last year one of my best days was the gospel show on Sunday and I wanted to take some spiritual food in. The lineup is always impressive with the like of Tamela Mann and Tasha Cobbs. Unfortunately, we could not stay the duration because we had our private event, an Evening of Inspiration, Fashion and Book Signing to host. The positive energy continued from the festival to our event and I will expand on that next week.

The skydome had some amazing super concerts from what I heard and the performances were first class. Doug E Fresh, Queen Latifah, Missy Elliott, Fantasia and many other well-known names. Janet Jackson brought the curtains down on Sunday evening from all reports

Networking at an event of this magnitude can birth many meaningful future collaborations and I intend to capitalise on some.

Join me next week as I share some details of the events on the Living with Intention Motivational Mission and Book Tour. Let’s continue to celebrate this journey called life BEYOND THE RUNWAY.