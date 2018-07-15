Pensioner dies after son allegedly sets house on fire

RESIDENTS of Bush Lot Village, West Coast Berbice are in a state of shock as a 73-year-old man perished in a fire believed to have been set by his son on Saturday.

The fire reportedly started around 11:30 hrs. According to reports, the dead man, James Latchmansingh, shared the two-storey wooden home with his son, a known drug-addict who would abuse him for money to satisfy his addiction.

Residents said they saw smoke emanating from the kitchen area in the upper flat of the house and soon after the entire building was engulfed in flames with Latchmansingh, who had lost most of his mobility, trapped inside.

Earlier, neighbours and other villagers made several brave attempts to enter the house to rescue the elderly man but were kept at bay by the intense heat from the blaze.

While this was happening, residents said the son, who is believed to have set the house ablaze, watched from the road as the house was reduced to ashes with his father inside.

Eventually, when the firemen arrived, they were able to douse the flames but only to recover the body of the pensioner.

As the body was being removed, many villagers could not control their anger and became hostile towards the son who was taken into police custody.

Many described the elderly man as very quiet and mannerly and who would try his best to make his son happy. Latchmansingh leaves to mourn three children.