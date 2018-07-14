Wakenaam students receive bicycles for outstanding NGSA performances

By Indrawattie Natram

Four students who excelled at the recent National Grade Six Assessment (NGSA) examinations on the island of Wakenaam in Region Three (Essequibo Islands/ West Demerara) on Saturday received bicycles compliments of an overseas -based Guyanese.

There are four primary schools on the island namely Zeelandia, Maria’s Pleasure, San Souci and Arthurville Primary. Top performers for each school received a bicycle.

Those who received bicycles were Ethan Singh, Candacie Peters, Salome Sookdeo and Saif Mohamed.

Top Performer Ethan Singh thanked the US-based Rajin Singh for his thoughtful donation and said come September he would be riding to the Wakenaam Secondary School with his new bicycle.

Rajin Singh who is a former resident of the island, said that his donation is an annual one aimed at motivating the children of the island. Singh said that the children on the island would mostly use bicycle as a mode of transportation to go to school and as such he thinks its the most suited gift for them.

In addition a cash prize was given to the top performer Ethan Singh who copped 502 marks at the examinations.

Presenting the bicycles on behalf of the overseas-based Guyanese was businesswoman Farnaz Amin.