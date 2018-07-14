Porter, labourer deny break charge

ON Friday two men appeared before a city magistrate charged with breaking and entering and larceny.

It is alleged that on July 10, 2018 Odingo Haywood and Jonathan Trotman at Gordon Street, Kitty attempted to commit a felony on the building of Navindra Dhanram.

Both Haywood who work as a porter and Trotman who work as a labourer pleaded not guilty to the charge. Prosecutor Sanj Singh had no objection to bail due to the fact that the police file was incomplete and investigations were still ongoing.

Bail was granted by Magistrate Leron Daly in the sum of $100,000 each and the matter was adjourned for July 31, 2018.