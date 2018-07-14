FIFA World Cup Final: What our local fans predict

By Gabriella Hicks and Vishani Ragobeer

THE 2018 FIFA World Cup comes to an end today when France take on Croatia in the final at the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow, Russia.

1998 champions France and debutant finalists, Croatia will take centre stage from 11:00hrs and fans around Guyana had their say as to who will emerge with the cup.

Sheik Sadiq

Sheik Sadiq stated, “I’m supporting France. The game is a topsy turvy thing. I just like France. I will stay home. I will make my noise at home.”

Nicholas Brathwaite

Nicholas Brathwaite thinks Croatia will win. “I think they are gonna win because as they said they are the underdogs and I think they

want it more. France have been there three times, but it’s all about who want it more. Yes, France will bring a good defence to the good game, but as long as you want it more, you’re gonna do everything possible, everybody is gonna participate.

Well this World Cup is hard to give predictions to because sometimes when you think the game will be 0-0, it’s gonna be a 4-1 or a 5-1 something like that, but I’m thinking it’s gonna go maybe like 2-1. I don’t see it going to penalties, maybe extra time.”

Troy David



Troy David stated, “France. I don’t like Croatia fuh nothing.” He stated that he supported Brazil from the beginning of the tournament and then “they lost”.

Anna Smith

Anna Smith predicted, “I don’t have any team.” She says that

whichever team her accomplice supports, she will support. From the beginning of the tournament Anna has been supporting Brazil. Anna stated that she was “vex” when Brazil was eliminated.

Dane Hicks

Dane Hicks predicted, “Well for me, the better team is France. But Croatia have performed well. I would like a team who never won the World Cup to win again and this is Croatia – first ever World Cup finals.” He also concluded that he prefers Croatia. (No photo provided)

Rohindra Mahase

“Well, really and truly, I would have liked to say Germany because that’s my team but we

all know how that went. I’ve decided to support most of the underdog teams so my pick for the cup is Croatia. France are playing well but they have Mbappe and Mbappe is Neymar’s friend and well I don’t like Neymar so ….”

Sue Ann Kalladeen

Croatia for the win! They are good at getting and keeping the ball,

their consistency is exceptional. They have been playing good football and I would like them to win.

Michelangelo Jacobus

Michelangelo Jacobus stated: “While I like the brand of football that France are playing and the fact that they have arguably the best offensive players in the world at the moment, I can’t shake the

feeling that this final will be one to remember for a lifetime.

Croatia have proven themselves time and time again thus far in this world cup and have shown so much heart that it is almost impossible not to root for them, they being the proverbial underdogs. My prediction is that Croatia will provide an entertaining upset and take home the most coveted trophy in world football back to the Balkans.”

Jai Ramanan

Croatia for the win! They’ve made it this far because of the magnificent efforts and never-say-die attitude of Modric, Rakitic & Mandzukic and the support from the others. Their display of stamina and control is excellent and relentless.