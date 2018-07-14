12-member Trinidad and Tobago team confirmed

WORD from the president of the Trinidad and Tobago Amateur Boxing Association (TTABA) Cecil Forde is that a 12-member contingent will be sent to the Caribbean Schoolboys and Juniors Championships being hosted here in Guyana from August 17 to 19.

The 12-member team will comprise four female boxers, eight male boxers along with six officials and four parents.

The female athletes are being trained by former Trinidadian female champion Aliyah Ramnarine.

Speaking to Chronicle Sport, Guyana Amateur Boxing Association (GABA) president Steve Ninvalle revealed that so far Jamiaca, St Lucia, Cayman Islands, Grenada and Trinidad and Tobago have confirmed their attendance at the Championships.

Ninvalle noted that the Trinidadian association has “a very good programme and like Guyana, they are placing a lot of emphasis on the nursery stage of boxing”.

The Trinidadians are the largest contingent that will be coming to Guyana to participate in the tournament.

Meanwhile, Seibert Blake is the man responsible for the running of the Mike Parris/Pepsi tournaments where the best of the best will be selected to represent Guyana at the Championships which will be hosted at the National Gymnasium.

According to Ninvalle, there will be male boxers for every weight division and GABA is working on the female boxers.

Since June, there have been competitions twice monthly. The next competitions are set for July 21 and August 4 after which selected boxers will head into encampment for the tournament.

Countries are scheduled to arrive in Guyana on August 16 and depart on August 20.