CANU makes huge drugs bust at Mon Repos

– over 90 kilos of cocaine netted

– “Dive and Shoot “,Venezuelans among several being sought

A Good Hope , East Coast Demerara (ECD) man and his wife are in the custody of the Customs Anti-Narcotics Unit (CANU) following a large drug find at the Mon Repos foreshore on Saturday morning.

According to a release from CANU, ranks of the unit conducted an operation on the East Coast of Demerara where several locations used for docking of fishing vessels along the Sea Wall were reconnoitered.

CANU said sometime after 04:00 hours Saturday , a suspected fishing vessel approached a docking location at the Mon Repos Channel and was eventually interdicted. CANU ranks found 82 parcels of cocaine which weighed 91.132 kg (201.32lbs) as well as 98 parcels of cannabis which weighed 56.008 Kg (123.47lbs) on the vessel.

The boat captain , known by the alias “Dive and Shoot” , escaped and is at large while another man , one Azim Baksh called “Bato” of Lot 123 Phase 1 , Good Hope , East Coast Demerara was arrested.

Baksh’s wife was arrested by anti-narcotics authorities while several persons of interest , including several Venezuelans, are wanted in connection with the bust.