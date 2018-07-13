‘Saga’ PI adjourned until today

THE Preliminary Inquiry against two ex-police officers, who are jointly charged for the murder of 64-year-old Godfrey Scipio called ‘Saga’, a popular D’urban Street, Georgetown businessman was adjourned until today (Friday, July 13, 2018).

Former Detective Corporal Derwin Eastman and former Constable Jameson Williams are before Senior Magistrate Fabayo Azore for the capital offence.

It is alleged that the duo on October 12, 2017 at Kitty, murdered Scipio during the course of a robbery.

Ranks from the Police Major Crime Unit were able to arrest the then serving cops days after the alleged trigger man, Aubrey Bobb, was charged for Scipio’s murder.

Bobb is alleging that Eastman was the mastermind behind the businessman’s murder and also went as far as providing him with the gun to do the hit.

According to information received, Police managed to arrest Bobb a day after reviewing the CCTV footage attached to the Kitty hotel – where Scipio was shot and robbed.

Bobb was recently released from prison after serving time on a previous robbery charge.

The gold jewellery that was stolen from Scipio, during the robbery, has not been recovered. Bobb had allegedly confessed that he had borrowed a gun to commit the crime.

Scipio, aka ‘Saga’ was shot once just after being attacked and robbed by a lone gunman outside a Kitty hotel.

He was reportedly leaving the hotel in the company of a female friend and was about to enter his car which was parked in front of the building when he was accosted by the gunman.

According to the Police, investigations revealed that the suspect “discharged a round hitting Scipio in the abdomen, relieved him of his jewellery and escaped on foot in a northern direction.”

Scipio was rushed to a private city hospital, where he was pronounced dead on arrival.