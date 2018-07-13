Elegance, sass and high fashion at Linden proms

PROM season is here and the high school students of Linden, who are attending prom, are showing up, no less elegant and adorned than a celebrity on a red carpet. The same level of exquisiteness that is seen on Hollywood red carpets was seen as the Fifth and Sixth formers stepped out to their prom venues with their fashionable looks that were worn by the male and female students alike.

The well-designed gowns that were also beautifully accessorised were the talk of the night as the girls made a statement that they have indeed passed the stage from “bobby socks to stockings”.

The guys’ suits and other choices of formal wear such as jack straps, waistcoats, bow ties and blazers made them high competition for the ladies, as they scored extra points for their well thought out classy look.

For Mackenzie High, the students were pleased with the way the night turned out after months of preparations. For the New Silver City Secondary School, the students were decked out in high fashion and had an equally enjoyable night,that will always be etched in their memories.

As with any prom, one of the highlights of the night is the crowning of the prom king and queen. For Mackenzie High, Brittany Morris and Tyrell Fraser were crowned king and queen. Prom Queen Morris said that she felt honoured for the privilege and thanked her friends who made extra noise for her to be the chosen one. Morris was a business student and sat 11 subjects at CSEC. She said that she was not as popular as it may seem but that she participated in sports and poetry in her earlier high school years. As for her gown, she said she took the design from the internet and had it custom made. She plans on donating it to a student who will be attending 2019’s prom, who may not be able to afford a gown. For the New Silver City Secondary Emanuel Atkins was crowned prom king and Destiny Henry was crowned prom queen. Atkins said that he believes his popularity, especially with the girls, would have contributed to him being prom king. He was a football player and was in the Arts stream. He wrote seven subjects at CSEC. Atkins pledges to assist the upcoming football team of the school as a means of giving back.