Life imprisonment for killing unarmed cop

DELON Abrams was on Wednesday sentenced to life imprisonment without the possibility of parole by Justice Sandil Kissoon after he pleaded guilty to the lesser count of manslaughter for the 2014 killing of a serving member of the Guyana Police Force (GPF), Seburn Elias.

In handing down his sentence at the Demerara High Court, Justice Kissoon told the court that the accused, Abrams, was rescued by a police patrol after he was thrashed by residents of Sophia who claimed he had committed a wrong.

The judge stated that the injured Abrams was taken to the GPHC for treatment, having been escorted there by ranks. However, he chose to disarm a cop of his weapon and escaped, but he was cornered by the police in Fourth Street, Alberttown.

Justice Kissoon related that two unarmed cops, including Detective Seburn Elias, confronted Abrams in an alleyway to retrieve the force’s gun and had no intention of harming him.

He added that Elias used a hammer, given to him by residents, to gain access to Abrams and died while doing his duty. The court could not turn a blind eye in the matter.

Justice Kissoon added that when the unarmed detective approached Abrams, it showed bravery and courage. Abrams, he said, should face the consequences of his actions in the brutal execution of a cop who was merely doing his job.

He then sentenced Abrams to life imprisonment without the possibility of parole.

According to the state, on January 6, 2014, in the county of Demerara, Delon Abrams murdered detective Seburn Elias, a member of the security forces, in the execution of his duties.

Abrams called “Roachie” pleaded not guilty to murder, but guilty to the lesser count of manslaughter when the indictment was presented in court.

State Prosecutor Abigail Gibbs, in presenting the facts, said that on January 6, 2014, the accused was dealt a thrashing by residents of Sophia.

Luckily, a passing police mobile patrol rescued him and he was first taken to the Sophia Health Centre for medical attention for injuries he had received.

However, he was referred to the GPHC where he requested to use the washroom. After doing so, he managed to relieve a cop of his weapon and escaped.

Based on information received, ranks of the GPF went to Fourth Street, Alberttown.

Upon entering the said yard, the police eventually spotted Abrams. Elias then confronted him with the intention of retrieving the force’s gun but he was fatally shot, hit by two bullets discharged by Abrams.

At the time, the only person armed was Abrams, who was confronted by the two unarmed cops.

Meanwhile, Abrams, when asked if he had anything to say, told the court that he could recall discharging only one round at Elias.

He stated that he was sorry for the loss of life and only escaped because he did not want to return to prison.

Abrams said, “Is nah like I take the gun and shoot he; we had a scuffle and the gun went off.”

In his plea of mitigation, defence attorney Maxwell McKay said that Abrams is 29 years old, has four brothers and two sisters and both of his parents were deceased.

He added that Abrams did not waste the court’s time, gave an early plea, accepted responsibility and was remorseful.

In response, State Prosecutor Abigail Gibbs said the deceased was a serving member of the GPF and, at the time, he was doing his duty to serve and protect the people of this country.

She related that he was a married father and joined the GPF in 1990 and at the time of his murder, he was unarmed and had no intention of harming Abrams, only to take possession of the force’s gun, which Abrams took from a cop at the GPHC before escaping.