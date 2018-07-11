USAID building capacity of local HIV/AIDS & LGBTI NGOs

SEVERAL Non-Governmental Organisations (NGOs) in Guyana are being trained to improve their advocacy strategies following the launching of a US$8M Local Capacity for Local Solutions Project on Tuesday.

The Project is being spearheaded by the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) in collaboration with Research Triangle Park (RTI) International, the Caribbean Policy Development Center (CPDC) and the Government of Guyana.

It involves nine other countries in the Eastern and Southern Caribbean (ESC) region which include Antigua and Barbuda, Barbados, Dominica, Grenada, St. Kitts and Nevis, St. Lucia, St. Vincent and the Grenadines, Suriname, and Trinidad and Tobago.

The launching of the project in Guyana took place at the Cara Lodge Hotel and kick-starts a 4-day regional workshop on advocacy for the some 25 attending NGOs.

Through the project, the NGOs will also be taught strategic planning, financial management, institutional governance, resource mobilisation, networking and managerial and organisational capacity.

Minister within the Ministry of Social Protection Keith Scott, spoke of the Government’s satisfaction to see the launching of the project which he said will impact regional programmes and activities in Guyana.

He commended the project’s involvement of NGOs which focus on HIV/AIDS, gender, the environment and lesbian, gay, bisexual, transsexual, and intersex (LGBTI) issues.

“Every individual is accorded certain rights and the rights of one person should not and must not collide with the rights of others. That is the platform on which we, as Government, are able to set an impeccable human rights record,” Scott said.

He revealed that this year will mark over 51 years of fruitful bilateral relations between Guyana and USAID and further commended the priority focus being placed on NGOs in support of youth.

“Our Government is always concerned and passionate about any initiative that can impact youth and their development and for that and other reasons, a National Youth Policy was laid in the National Assembly not so long ago and an examination of your programme line leads one to conclude that the key activities and expected results [of the project] are impressive,” he stated.

Speaking too was USAID ESC Mission Director, Christopher Cushing who said that the project is utilising a “demand-driven and customised methodology” shaped by the priorities of NGOs.

He revealed that through the project, scholarships will be provided for online accredited courses in non-profit management and selected NGOs can receive comprehensive capacity grants to support improvements in their organisation.

“By responding to specific needs we will help organisations improve their service delivery and build greater synergies and networking capacity to promote learning exchanges and best practices,” Cushing said, adding:

“RTI and CPDC designed this workshop to import, in part, the concepts and principles of effective and constructive advocacy and to leave you with the strategies and tools to better achieve your goals.”

Meanwhile, United States Ambassador to Guyana Perry Holloway said that the US Embassy-supported project represents the US Government’s commitment to promoting more resilient and prosperous communities in Guyana.

“Guyana is privileged to boast a very active NGO presence and I am happy to report that the US Government has enjoyed a mutually beneficial partnership with many local NGOs…over the next few days you can expect to share best practices and develop strategic and innovative partnerships at national and regional levels to advance your advocacy goals,” he said.

At the end of the four-day workshop the NGOs will present on a developed advocacy strategy to a panel of experts which will include politicians, private sector representatives and development experts who will all provide constructive feedback.