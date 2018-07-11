Security officers freed of $3.2M larceny charge

THREE security officers attached to Massy Security Limited were on Tuesday freed from a $3.2M simple larceny charge by City Magistrate Dylon Bess due to the lack of evidence.

Clarence Patterson, 50; Shawn Good luck, 44 and Cosmo Chichester, 48 were jointly charged last March for allegedly stealing two Republic Bank tamper proof money bags with $1M cash along with $2.2M in cheques, all property of Marics and Company Limited on November 13, 2017, at Charlotte and Oronoque Streets, Georgetown. The men had pleaded not guilty to the charge.

Bess on Tuesday found that there was insufficient evidence against the men since the money was discovered missing a month later and there was no proof of the trio acutely handling the money.

According to reports, the three men were employed by Massy Security as ‘Cash in Transit Officers’ responsible for collecting daily sales from various businesses and depositing it in the bank.

On the day in question, the security officers allegedly collected the money bags with the cash inside from Marics and Company Limited to be deposited at Republic Bank.

However, the company later discovered that the monies were not deposited and reported the matter to the police.