Ravi denies he broke home ‘for a taste’

A TWENTY-seven-year-old porter was on Tuesday released on $40,000 bail by Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan on the charge of attempting to commit a felony.

Ravi McTurk of Diamond Housing Scheme, East Bank Demerara denied that on July 7, 2018 at Port Kaituma Compound, North West District he broke and entered the home of Shondel Jagan.

The Police however say that on the day in question McTurk was allegedly caught red-handed in the woman’s home and when confronted, he told her: “I just come for a taste.”

Police Prosecutor Gordon Mansfield made no objection to McTurk being granted bail.

His matter was transferred to the Mathews Ridge Court for August 7.