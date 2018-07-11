Guyoil slashes fuel prices

THE Guyana Oil Company Ltd (Guyoil) has announced a reduction in prices for Gasolene and Gasoil (LSD) with effect from today.

In a release Guyoil said Gasolene will move from $230/litre to $226/litre and Gasoil (LSD) from $219/litre to $215/litre.

The price reductions were possible due to declining acquisition costs and the savings are now being passed on to customers. Guyoil recently celebrated their 42nd Anniversary under the theme “42 is Because of You”. “Guyoil is committed to maintaining competitive prices and any savings as a result of declining acquisition cost will at all times be passed on to the customers,” Guyoil said.