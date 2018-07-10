Wiltshire, Alphonso take honours at 2018 Junior CASA

SHOMARI Wiltshire and Michael Alphonso flew the Guyana flag high as they were the dominant forces in their respective classes at the 2018 junior Caribbean Area Squash Association (CASA) in Jamaica.

Wiltshire picked up the boys U15 title and Alphonso the U13 after serious competition in the Reggae Island.

Alphonso had an easy win over Barbados Aidan Parris winning in three sets (11-3, 12-10,11-3). He had earlier beaten Barbados Alex Stewart in the semis and Jamaica’s Aman Dhiman in the quarters.

Nicholas Verwey made it to the quarter finals before he was ousted by Parris, as did Ethan Jonas who lost to Trinidad’s Seth Thong and Mohryan Baksh who lost to Stewart.

Verwey finished fifth, however, after beating out Dhiman in their game while Ethan Jonas finished seventh and Baksh eighth. Louis Da Silva won the consolation game after fellow Guyanese Quinn Lilico retired.

In the Boys U15, Wiltshire was in fine fettle and used his first round bye to rest and later overcome Pierce Terry of the Cayman Islands, before beating Bermuda’s Matthew Elliot in the semi and the Barbados Darren Benn in the final. Samuel Ince-Carvalhal finished third after beating Elliot in the third place play off.

In the girls U11, Christina Fernandes finished third with Barbados Phoebe Gittens winning ahead of Taliah Wade after a round robin phase. Fernandes finished with three points, same as Wade but lost out on averages. Gittens had four points. Fernandes had a first round bye, and lost the second but won the next three on the hop before losing her final game.

In the boys U11 Shiloh Asregado had a first round bye before losing to Jayden George in the quarter finals. He went on to win the consolation round by beating Trinidad’s Nicholas Le Quay in the final to finish fifth. Chad De Abreu also had a bye on the first round but beat Barbados Nikolas Greig in the quarter finals, before losing to [Eastern Caribbean] ECA Jaydon Williams at the semi-final stage. He finished fourth after losing the playoff to the ECA.

In the Girls U13 Georgina Fernandes finished fourth after beating Celia Robinson (Bahamas) in the quarter finals but lost to Trinidad’s Sigourney Williams in the semis. She lost to Barbados’ Rebekah Nichols in the third place play off.

In the Girls U15, Guyana’s Abosaide Cadogan finished second after losing the final to Sururra Suleman 1-11,11-5,11-5,4-11,9-11. Kirsten Gomez beat Madison Fernandes in an all Guyana third place playoff.

In the Boys U17 Daniel Islam finished fourth after losing the third place playoff to Kai Bentick of the Eastern Caribbean. He lost in the main draw to Barbados’ Khamal Cumberbatch who was slated to play Bermuda’s Taylor Carrick in the final last evening.

In the Boys U19, Rithew Saywack finished third ahead of Alexander Cheeks as both players lost their semifinal match. Barbados’ Josiah Griffith and Jamaica’s Jhonatan Walker contested the finals last evening.

In the girls U19 Rebbeca Lowe finished fourth after losing the playoff against Trinidad’s Marie-Clarie Barcant while Sarah Lewis finished sixth.

(ssookram@guyanachronicle.com)