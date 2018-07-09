Timehri in pole position on goal difference after first weekend of action

TIMEHRI Panthers are atop the points table following the first weekend of rivalry in the Juicy Juice-sponsored East Bank Football Association (EBFA) Under-13 League.

The Timehri boys have kept an unblemished record after two matches, the same as Swan FC, Samatta Point/Kaneville and Diamond Upsetters Football Clubs.

Following up on their first day triumph over first timers, Hararuni Eagles, via a 1-0 margin, home team, Timehri trounced Kuru Kururu Warriors 6-0 on Sunday, led by a double each from Joshua Clenkian (17 & 59) and Antoine Denny (23 & 57) with one each off the boot of Jadon Ceres (58) and Keyron Williams in the 60th minute.

The other match played Sunday saw Diamond Upsetters defeating Hararuni Eagles, 3-1. The winners were led by Shaquan Gilkes with a brace in the 24th and 54th minutes. Mohamed Amin in the 26th minute accounted for the other goal. Cebasio Peters pulled one back for Hararuni in the 49th minute of play.

Swan raked in three points as a result of a walk-over from Soesdyke Falcons, whilst there was a similar result in favour of Samatta Point/Kaneville over Grove Hi Tech.

Points Table

Team P W L D GF GA GD Points

Timehri Panthers SC 2 2 0 0 7 0 +7 6

Swan FC 2 2 0 0 5 0 +5 6

SPKV FC 2 2 0 0 4 0 +4 6

Diamond Upsetters 2 2 0 0 5 1 +4 6

Diamond United 1 1 0 0 7 1 +6 3

Hararuni Eagless 2 0 2 0 1 4 -3 0

Herstelling Raiders 1 0 1 0 1 7 -6 0

KK Warriors 2 0 2 0 0 9 -9 0

Soesdyke Falcons 1 0 1 0 0 2 0 0

Grove Hi Tech 2 0 2 0 0 4 0 0

Agricola 2 0 2 0 0 2 0 0