Teenager fatally stabbed at wedding celebration

Two males are in police custody in connection with the fatal stabbing of a 15-year-old male of Diamond Housing Scheme, East Bank Demerara.

According to the police , investigations are ongoing into the murder of R icardo Singh of Lot 63, Block 1 & 2 Diamond Housing Scheme, East Bank Demerara .

Singh sustained a stab wound to his abdomen around 00:15hrs on Monday morning in the vicinity of a wedding celebration on the Soesdyke/Linden Highway.