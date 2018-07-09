Teenager fatally stabbed at wedding celebration

Two males are in police custody in connection with the fatal stabbing of a 15-year-old male of Diamond Housing Scheme, East Bank Demerara.
According to the police , investigations are ongoing into the murder of Ricardo Singh of Lot 63, Block 1 & 2 Diamond Housing Scheme, East Bank Demerara .
Singh sustained a stab wound to his abdomen around 00:15hrs on Monday morning in the vicinity of a wedding celebration on the Soesdyke/Linden Highway.
He was rushed to the East Demerara Regional Hospital at Diamond where he was pronounced dead on arrival. The body is presently at the Lyken’s Funeral Home awaiting a post-mortem examination.