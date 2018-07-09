Region Two NGSA top students honoured

By Indrawattie Natram

The Regional Democratic Council (RDC) in collaboration with the Department of Education in Region Two (Pomeroon/Supenaam) on Monday honoured 29 outstanding children who excelled at the 2018 National Grade Six Assessment Examinations (NGSA).

The ceremony was held at the Regional State House and was attended by Teachers and Parents of the children.

Receiving tokens for their outstanding performances were Alena Bakah, Yogesh Chaitram, Sameya Khan, Nisha Swallay, Yuh Uizhou, Alex Muntax, Jonothan Bhajwandin, Joiovana Narine, Timesha Persaud, Emily Jairam, Ravi Ramotar, Ridydha Ally, Muneshwar Beepat, Suffiyah Pashaw, Annalisa Basdeo, Sarah Griffith, Kunti Singh, Mohamed Bakah, Poolan Seemangal, Aneasia Fredericks, Bevon Dass, Cherisa Wattson, Kavita Sooklall, Shaziff Mohamed, Samera Persaud, Sasha Narine, Suriya Walcott, Navena Yoyushur and Mohamed Baksh.

Teachers who worked tirelessly with the children also received certificates of honor. Certificates were given to several primary schools including C V Nunes Primary, Hampton Court, Good Hope, Aurora, Husit Diren, Suddie, Fisher, Tapakuma Lake, Sparta, Charity, Taymonth Manor and the Al Madinah Islamic Academy.

Regional Education Officer,Nicola Matthews said she is very satisfied with this years result as compared to 2017. She said there has been an improvement in the area of EnglishLanguage and commended the Literacy team in the region for their efforts.

“We realized that once a child grasps the concept of English Language then they can perform well in all other subject area, I believe that foundation is important and in order for these children to success then a foundation was set, so I commend teachers from Nursery and onward,” Matthews said.

The Regional Education Officer said that his year the region has seen a “spread out of results” and this was according to the catchment areas.

Her message to the students was that entering a Secondary School is the first step and as such they should remain steadfast in their studies. She also urged them to choose their peers wisely and to continue to shine and make the region proud. She charged them to aim at attaining 90 percent and not to lose focus even though the environment may be challenging. She also told them to focus on a skill subject which will benefit them in the near future.

Regional Executive Officer, Rupert Hopkinson who graced the momentous ceremony, congratulated the teachers and children for making Region Two proud. He said that the RDC/Regional Administration is proud of their achievements and will continue to track their progress. He also pledged the region’s support in ensuring that a conducive environment is provided for the children learning.

“When you are educated, you have choices, you have the ability to contribute to make things happen, you have done something that make all of you proud and I want to extend heartiest congratulation” REO said.

At the end of the presentation ceremony , the students expressed appreciation to the Department of Education and also the Regioal authorities after receiving backpacks as gifts.