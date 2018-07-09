‘Keep Your Five Alive’ now set for Thursday restart

FORCED to reschedule opening night action last Saturday, Organiser of the sixth Annual ‘Keep Your Five Alive’ Indoor Competition, Kevin Adonis, has now set this Thursday for kick-off in this year’s event at the National Gymnasium.

According to Adonis, the forced rescheduling was due mainly to his adherence to a mandate from the Guyana Football Federation (GFF) that cautioned the appearance of players participating in the current Elite League.

Adonis said he received a letter from the GFF which, among other regulations governing the tournament, barred all players who are participating for clubs in the Elite League from appearing for their community teams in the indoor competition.

“This recent development ordered by the GFF ultimately forced me to reschedule the opening night from last Saturday to this Thursday to ensure that teams have the opportunity to discuss the directive set by the Federation in order to avoid any consequence (s) of their decisions,” Adonis said.

He added that it was unfortunate that the order was not part of an earlier notification he received from the GFF which would have allowed him sufficient time to have discussions with the teams confirmed to participate in the event so as to avoid the unfortunate cancellation of the previously announced opening night’s action.

He, however, disclosed that he intends to meet with the governing body shortly to address all issues related to the requirements stipulated by the GFF so that further delays or mis-communication will not occur.

Teams have been drawn from Georgetown, Linden, Berbice, West and East Demerara and the East Coast of Demerara and prize money in excess of $1million will be up for grabs.

He added that thirty-two of the best teams in the country have been assembled, including defending champions, West Front Road ‘Gold is Money’ and beaten finalist, Future Stars.

Among the other teams making the shortlist are: Sparta Boss, Bent Street, Leopold Street and most of the zone champions of the Guinness ‘Greatest of the Streets’ Competition.

In opening night action, Rhythm Stars (Mocha) tackles recently-crowned Berbice Guinness champions, Trafalgar, and this encounter will be followed by the clash between Agricola and Broad Street.

Kingston will then square off against Swag Entertainment out of Linden, before another mining community team, NK Ballers, take on Sophia.

In the final game of the night, Leopold Street play host to east coast’s Melanie Damishana.

The fixtures for the next two playing days are seen below.

On Thursday, July 12, Buxton Diamond engage West Demerara Showstoppers, while the young Uprising team from the east coast go up against Linden’s Silver Bullets.

ESPN then collide with east coast’s BV, before Ann’s Grove and North East La Penitence take to the court.

The rejuvenated Tiger Bay unit then faces California Square, before Sparta Boss and Tucville bring the curtain down for the evening.

On Saturday, July 14, Albouystown and Upsetters get things going, before Future Stars and Alpha Warriors square off.

Back Circle then tackles Kitty Hustlers, before Linden’s Dave & Celena All Stars go up against Bent Street.

The reigning champs, West Front Road then close the night with a clash against Alexander Village.