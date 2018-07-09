Ivaders Masters, Zorg S.C and Unknown 7 capture titles In Simon’s Memorial Day of Sports

By Elroy Stephney

AMIDST favourable weather conditions, a large gathering of spectators including family members enjoyed an absorbing day of exciting sporting activities at the Zorg ground on the Essequibo Coast last Sunday.

THE second annual memorial event was hosted by the Simons’ family in tribute to the late Daniel and Lucille Simon, Leyland Simon, Elvis Simon, Carlton Simon and Stephon Simon; all of whom were ardent sports enthusiast. They were also recognized as role models and community leaders within the village of Zorg where they had resided.

The innings commenced with the Female cricketers competing in a three teams eight overs per side competition. Capoey Seniors then got the better of Reliance Hustlers in the first match.

After being inserted to bat, Reliance Hustlers were hurriedly bundled out for 36 in 4.3 overs to which Capoey Seniors replied with 38-4 in 5 overs to record a 6 wicket victory. They then competed against Zorg S.C who drew a bye to the finals.

Winning the toss and batting, Zorg S.C amassed 99-6 from their 8 overs with former national player Kumarie Persaud striking 38 (2×4 and 3×6). Melissa DeYonge took 2-23 from 2 overs of leg-spin. In reply, Capoey Seniors buckled under pressure and were restricted to 87-7 when their overs expired to give Zorg S.C victory by 12 runs. Persaud proved her ability again by capturing 3-14 from 2 overs.

The attention was then turned to the male cricketers who also featured in an 8 overs competition involving 4 teams. Invaders Masters then invaded early by defeating Cotton Field S.C by 6 wickets.

Batting first, Cotton Field S.C were all-out for 76 in 7.4 overs and then saw Invaders Masters reached 78-4 in 6.2 overs to comfortably secure victory. In the second match, Reliance Hustlers defeated Zorg S.C by 6 wickets in a high scoring encounter. Batting first, Zorg S.C posted an imposing 134 without loss in their 8 overs with James Taylor fashioning an explosive unbeaten 110 laced with 15x6s.

Despite the onslaught, Reliance Hustlers were not daunted and batted solidly to overhaul the target. They were led by timely knocks from Keron Boodram 45 (5×6) and Vishnu Persaud 38 (3×6) as they reached 135-4 in 7.2 overs. The final was then contested between Reliance Hustlers and Invaders Masters who won the toss and fielded.

Their choice proved decisive as Reliance Hustlers tallied 114-6 from their 8 overs with Trevis Simon striking 55 (6×6). Rondy Lall claimed 2-12 from 2 overs. Invaders Masters then exhibited their experience and calmly stroll to victory reaching 115-2 with former Essequibo under 19 batsman Raj Parbattie fashioning an impressive unbeaten 75 including 9×6 to lead the Masters triumph.

As the sunlight began to dim, the artificial lights were switched on for the footballers to strike. In the 7 teams competition it was Unknown 7 who capture the title defeating El Cappo in a penalty shoot-out after both teams went scoreless in the 20 minutes battle. Earlier Unknown 7 had victories against Hustlers and Spanish Town while El Cappo got past Golden Fleece and Barca 7 en route to the final.

The presentation was conducted by Trevis Simon who thanked the participating teams and the huge crowd including Regional Chairman Devanand Ramdatt and Essequibo senior cricket Coach Forbes Daniels as he deemed the event a great success.

Prizes inclusive of monetary incentives and trophies were presented to the various categories of winners as well as for outstanding individual performances. A Brush-Cutter was also donated by Mr. David Simon on behalf of the family to the community of Zorg.