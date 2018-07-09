Guyana begin quest for regional U-17 tile today

GUYANA’s quest for a regional Under-17 title begins today when they come up against the Windward Islands at the National Cricket Centre in Trinidad and Tobago.

This championship title is the only one that has eluded Guyana at the age group level.

The closest the Guyanese have come to winning the Under-17 title was in 2016 when Guyana placed second after their final game against the host nation, Trinidad and Tobago, was rained out.

After today’s game, the Guyanese will then play Leeward Islands on July 12 at the Brian Lara Stadium; defending champions T&T on July 14 at Gilbert Park; Jamaica on July 17 at Gilbert Park; and Barbados on July 17 at the National Cricket Centre.

The team is led by former West Indies Under-15 captain, Sachin Singh, and comprises Andre Seepersaud (vice-captain), Seon Glasgow, Navendra Persaud, Yeudistir Persaud (wicket-keeper), Hrithik Singh, Niron Bissu, Nigel Deodat, Gevon Shultz, Badesh Parsotam, Sheldon Charles, Sylvian Williams, Leon Swamy and Dwayane Dick. The manager and coach are Nazeer Mohamed and Orin Bailey, respectively.